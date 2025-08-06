The Brockovich Report

Dr. Carriann Ray
4d

I have spent the last 14 months educating myself about a chemical toxin called TFM, a lampricide pesticide used to kill an evasive Sea Lamprey species that is in the Great Lakes. My small rural town is the "pouring zone" for the toxin directly into our rivers every 3 to 5 years for the last 42 years. No warnings, no communication, no concern at all on the part of the Commission that is responsible. The EPA certifies the Commission to use the toxin but there are protocols that are supposed to take place especially for those of homeowners on the river with private wells drawing from the river as our only source of water. I have ruffled feathers, demanded answers, insisted that elected officials take notice, encouraged town boards to write letters of concern; and I can announce with pride it is getting me somewhere. Next week the Commission members are coming here to tiny Camden NY from Michigan, along with DEC, Department of Health and Fish and Wildlife to answer for what they are doing. I have been setting off on foot every day passing out flyers and talking to community members, business owners and even seasonal campers along our rivers and Oneida Lake.

I won't give up. No one can tell me it is ok to pour about 921 liters of liquid toxic chemical into a river system every 3 to 5 yearsand everything will be fine! That amount is only one river one year. Don't think so. Erin your ears should be ringing, community members when talking to them all say "Oh my God this is Erin Brockovich happening right here in our town"

Wish me luck, wish us all luck!

Dr. Carriann Ray

Mary Champlain
5d

What in home water treatment system do you recommend?

