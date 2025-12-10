The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Teresa
4d

Hi Erin & Suzanne! Great piece.

My name is Teresa and I am very familiar with the Generally Hauling landfill and the other abandoned landfills in the St. Louis region as I was a solid waste supervisor for the MO DNR. I was present at the time of the 2020 inspection that you referenced in your post and I was the primary inspector during the solid waste inspection at Generally that took place earlier this year, on February 3, 2025 (with a follow-up on March 3rd). I was actively presenting the issues with this site throughout this year and participated in many conversations to work on solutions between the different entities involved in the game of 'agency hot potato.' I was fired from the department last month (I go into more details on my termination here: https://teresamosa.substack.com/p/my-side-of-the-story). For an agency that claims to be "understaffed and underfunded," they certainly gave little regard when it came to firing someone proactively involved with this very site. The department is paying for a "landfill assessment" to be conducted at Generally Hauling landfill and other abandoned landfills in the St. Louis region from now through 2026...why are they paying for something that I, and other inspectors within their own agency, have told and shown them repeatedly throughout the years?

Thank you for sharing this story with your subscribers; this and the other abandoned landfills you referenced need serious attention to protect the surrounding population and environment. Since I am no longer muzzled by my position in the department, I intend to find a lasting resolution with this site and the others that I am intimately aware of. It is not right that the leachate, erosion, and other noted issues are allowed to continue unchecked when the department has known of them for decades.

Shahid Buttar
4d

I thought of @Sarah Kendzior when reading this, both on account of the geography and your reference to “agency hot potato”

